New Poster From 'Chhapaak' Is Released

Chhapaak… A social message oriented movie is creating a buzz on the internet as our dear leggy lass Deepika Padukone is portraying the role of an acid attack survivor. This movie is based on the real-life incidents of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Deepika and Vikrant Messey are the lead characters of the movie which is produced by Meghna Gulzar and Deepika along with Fox Star Studios.

As the release date is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in their promotions and today they have released another poster from this movie.

Have a look at the poster here…


In this poster, both lead characters are seen holding each other with a winsome smile…

Get set to witness this movie on the big screens on 10th January, 2020.

