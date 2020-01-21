New Poster From 'Jawaani Janeman'

Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Jawaani Janeman' is purely an adult comedy genre movie. It has Alaya F and Tabu in other lead roles. Saif Ali Khan will be seen as 40-year-old father and Alaya as his daughter.

After the release of the hilarious trailer and character posters, the makers now came up with another quirky poster from the movie… Have a look!

Saif is seen half-naked coming out of his bedroom and this made the audience ROFL. Alaya looked so cute sitting on the stack of suitcases. She just wanted to shift to Saif's home where it is totally filled with Saif's playboy habits.



The trailer which is mixed with both comedy and emotions, made us understand that this movie is going to show us the modern relationship between a father and daughter.

Jawaani Janeman is being directed by Nitin Kakkar and is produced by Jaccky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jay Shewakaramani under Pooja Entertainment, Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films banners.

This movie is ready to hit the theatres on 31st January 2020.