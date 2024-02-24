New song from Sidharth, Rashii’s ‘Yodha’ is all about love

The eagerly awaited film 'Yodha,' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashii Khanna, has unveiled a soulful new song titled 'Zindagi Tere Naam,' adding to the excitement surrounding the movie. Sung by the talented Vishal Mishra, with lyrics co-written by Kaushal Kishore and Mishra, the song is a celebration of love and romance.



Sidharth Malhotra, who plays the titular role in the film, took to Instagram to share the track with his fans. In his caption, he expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "It's all love with #ZindagiTereNaam, from #Yodha in the cinema on March 15."

The song beautifully captures the essence of love as it revolves around Sidharth's character, who falls deeply in love with Rashii's character and expresses his desire to dedicate his life to her. With its heartfelt lyrics and Vishal Mishra's soul-stirring vocals, 'Zindagi Tere Naam' promises to be a musical treat for the audience.

'Yodha' is an action-packed thriller directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, with backing from Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rashii Khanna, the film features the talented Disha Patani.

Scheduled to hit the big screens on March 15, 'Yodha' has been generating buzz for its star-studded cast, gripping storyline, and now, with the release of 'Zindagi Tere Naam,' the anticipation among fans is reaching new heights. As the film's release date approaches, audiences are eagerly waiting to witness the magic unfold on the silver screen, making 'Yodha' one of the most anticipated films of the season.