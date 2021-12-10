Newlyweds Katrina And Vicky Gave Special 'Punjabi Style' Return Gifts To All The Guests

The Bollywood's power couple Katrina and Vicky enjoyed a short and sweet honeymoon in Rajasthan's Barwara fort after their wedding! Most of the guests including Katrina's parents left Jaipur city today after completing all the wedding rituals. According to the sources, Kat and Vicky are on their way to Mumbai. There is a chance of organizing a gala reception party in Mumbai too.

The marriage happened in a royal appeal according to the Hindu wedding rituals. Their gala wedding is now the talk of the town as the couple royally welcomed their guests and stunned them with their ultimate hospitality. Even the return gifts also caught the attention of the media as they are part of their celebration.

Vicky Kaushal being the Punjabi ladka, he dressed according to his tradition for the wedding and also made his guests go aww with his personalised return gifts. The couple gave the gift box which contained sweets including besan ka laddoo, sewayi, gurpaare and matthri and attached a sweet note to it. It read, "Thank you very much for travelling from near and far to be with us. It meant the world to us that you were here, to be part of the start of the rest of our lives. Our day was everything we dreamed of and morel; your presence, your words, your hugs – they all made our special day even better. We hope you had a great time, as we did. This is just the beginning of many more celebrations together? Love, Katrina & Vicky".

Here is a glimpse of Kat and Vicky's wedding return gift…

Katrina's mom is seen back in Mumbai airport after the gala wedding…

Even Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif is also back in Mumbai after the wedding...

Hope we witness more wedding pics of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal...