Now, Rakhi Sawant Life Interests Javed Akhtar 

Well known Bollywood Lyricist and screenplay writer Javed Akhtar, who had written screenplays for "Deewar", "Sholay" and some other super hit movies along with Salim and who has penned lyrics for hundreds of songs is also a former member of parliament. This famous writer now has evinced interest in writing a story and screen play about Bollywood's most controversial actress Rakhi Sawant, who was also recently a contestant on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Season 14. This has raised many an eyebrows in the Bollywood industry.

Several days ago, the actress had stated on social media that Javed Akhtar had expressed his desire to make a movie about her life story. And as expected, Rakhi was severely trolled by some Neitizens. But Javed Akhtar himself has clarified on this news. "What Rakhi Sawant has stated is true. I had met her during a flight journey several years ago. She had spoken about her younger days with me. I had told her that I would make a movie about her," confirmed Javed Akhtar.

But Raakhi seems to be philosophical about this. "I don't want a movie made about me. My life is full of controversies. Names of many people may get spoiled because of me. I don't know if people would like to watch my story," stated Raakhi Saavanth. If Javed Akhtar writes the screenplay for my story, I would like his son Farhan Akhtar to direct the movie. I would be happy if Deepika Padukone, or Alia Bhat, or Kareena Kapoor enacts my role. I know I will not be cast to play my role in this movie. Currently, Rakhi has her knee deep in difficulties as her mother is suffering from cancer. In fact Salman Khan ensured she got some prize money from the Bigg Boss show and his brother too offered help to help her mother's treatment.