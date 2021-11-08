Padma Awards 2020: Iconic Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Is Felicitated With Padma Vibhushan Award Posthumously

The prestigious Padma Awards event for the years 2020 and 2021 was held today at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. These awards were presented by President Of India Ram Nath Kovind and it was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Home Minister Amit Shah and Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu. Awards were given out in the fields of agriculture, sports, art, cinema, music and education.



Well, coming to the cine field, Kangana Ranaut and Adnan Sami received prestigious awards.

Actor Kangana Ranaut receives the Padma Shri Award 2020. pic.twitter.com/rIQ60ZNd9i — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

Adnan Sami shared the special pics on his Instagram and treated all his fans. He also wrote, "The greatest honour! I am grateful to the Gov of India for this prestigious 'Padmashri Award'. I am forever indebted to my beautiful people of India who've loved me unconditionally & been an integral part of my journey which has brought me till here! Luv you all.

Jai Hind!" He looked classy in a black sherwani which is enhanced with golden embroidery around the neck.

Well, Kangana Ranaut shined in a classy six-yard wonder piece and spoke to the media. "I started my journey from a small village in Himachal Pradesh, and for me to be in the same league as these bigwigs we have grown up watching, whether it is Karan's films or Ekta Kapoor's serials... We knew these people, growing up. And who has not heard Adnan Sami ji's songs? For a girl like me, to get a Padma Shri alongside them is a matter of pride."

She was also happy to share the award with ace Bollywood producer Karan Johar. "I heartily congratulate him. I think he totally deserves this award. As a producer, the kind of films he backs, whether it is Kesari or Good Newwz, are commendable, as is the position he has worked to achieve. Even though his father gave him a head start, he has risen to the top because of his own efforts and merits."

She finally, concluded saying, "I have always been honoured as an artiste but this time, I have also been recognised as a citizen and for my awareness towards the country. This is special for me because you know that the industry always points fingers at me (laughs). This is also special for my family, because they feel that I am always targeted in the film industry, slapped with legal cases and involved in fights. My family is extremely happy."

Well, even late legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is also felicitated with Padma Vibhushan Award posthumously for his contribution to Art. This great singer breathed his last after a long fight with Covid-19.