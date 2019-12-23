Panga Trailer Out: Kangana Ranaut is up for another challenge as she essays the role of a Kabbadi player

The much-awaited trailer of Kangana Ranaut's Panga is finally out and it has already grabbed a lot of eyeballs for its strong storyline. The Queen actress will be seen essaying the role of a Kabbadi player along with a strong woman with kids. Along with Kangana, the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's sports drama also stars Jassi Gill, Neena Gupta, Richa Chaddha and Pankaj Tripathi.

The film is about the dreams of a woman who wishes to do a come back in Kabaddi but is reluctant to do it because of the societal norms of marriage and motherhood. However, despite being in a rut, she overcomes all challenges and returns back to the battle stage. While speaking to Mumbai Mirror in an interview, Kangana talked about the film and said "When Ashwiny narrated the story of Panga, I was completely moved. My family has been my pillar of strength and have always stood by me in thick and thin. I could really relate to the emotions of the film. Plus, Ashwiny is known for her slice-of-life films and I loved her recent work Bareilly Ki Barfi."

"Panga is doubly special for me as for the first time, I will play the role of a National-level Kabbadi player. That's going to be challenging for sure! I am looking forward to some exciting times with Ashwiny and the Fox Star team," she added. In the same interview, director Ashwiny also shared her views about the film and said "Kangana had to put on some weight, but her body type is such that it doesn't look extra on her. She immediately lost the kilos but has put them back for her next. I don't know how she does it over and over; I have difficulty losing even once."













