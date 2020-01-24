Parineeti Chopra Looks Pretty Cool

the This Bollywood lass is outside the country since New Year and roaming myriads of picturesque places with her gang.

This 'Ishaqzaade' girl is always known for her ultimate fashion statements. Looking at her Instagram page, all fashion lovers just go awestruck. Be it trendy, traditional or contemporary, she looks so awesome and her social media pages are proofs of it.

Well, let us look at her vacay pics…

The first one is the perfect picturesque location and Parineeti is seen relaxing on the beds of the ocean. After perfect diving thoda rest tho banta hai!!!





This time, she is inside the ocean… Yes! The perfect blue sea and a swing with the right winds will make everyone go gaga over this beauty. A hammock in the middle of ocean… Wow!!! Can anything be better than this???



The final one is fantastic!!!

Parineeti is seen relaxed and posing to cams with a winsome smile. The black outfit and the hat gave her perfect beach vibes and the peaceful background made us witness the beautiful lands of Maldives.



On the whole, Parineeti's vacation was a colourful and coolest one of this winter season!!!