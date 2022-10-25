Phone Bhoot: A New Promo Is Out From This Horror Entertainer

It is all known that the young and talented actors of Bollywood Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar teamed up for a horror entertainer 'Phone Bhoot'. As the release date is nearing, the makers also dropped the trailer and made us witness a glimpse of the plot. Off late, they also unveiled a new promo and raised the expectations on the movie…

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared the new promo on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the promo, he also wrote, "Jab Major and Gullu met Ragini #PhoneBhoot @katrinakaif @ishaankhatter @apnabhidu @gurmmeetsingh @excelmovies @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @ravi.shankaran @jasvinderbath @kumohanan @kassimjagmagia @vishalrr @aafilms.official @zeemusiccompany".

Going with the promo, Katrina Kaif is seen introducing herself as a ghost to Ishaan and Siddhant. But they ask her to prove it and thus, she shows them hilarious magic and made us go ROFL!

The earlier released trailer shows Siddhant and Ishaan aiming to turn into Bhoot busters and experience a few hilarious sequences. Then enters Katrina Kaif who is a ghost and she teams up with these youngsters and tries to free up all the ghosts from their problems. In between, they also earn lots of money but the problem begins when Athma Ram aka Jackie Shroff enters the scene. He tries to control Katrina Kaif but Ishaan and Siddhant try to save her. So, we need to wait and watch how they will get success in their mission.

Even Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht and Surender Thakur are also essaying prominent roles in this movie.

Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner.

This movie will hit the theatres on 4th November 2022…