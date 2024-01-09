Poonam Pandey cancels Maldives shoot; says unity, respect for nation should come first

Actress and model Poonam Pandey has made a significant decision to call off her upcoming shoot in the Maldives following derogatory comments made by ministers of the Island country against India.



In response to the disrespectful remarks made by three Deputy Ministers in the Maldivian cabinet regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep, Poonam Pandey took a principled stance, placing national respect above financial considerations.

The ministers insinuated that the Prime Minister's visit was aimed at promoting Lakshadweep as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives. In light of these remarks, Poonam Pandey expressed her unwavering support for her country and its leaders.

Taking to 'X', she conveyed, "It is imperative to uphold the dignity of our country and its leaders. I stand firmly with the decision to suspend those who have shown disrespect towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our unity and respect for our nation should always take precedence."

Poonam Pandey's decision reflects her commitment to principles and national pride, showcasing a strong dedication to safeguarding the honor and reputation of her homeland.