Prabhas To Essay The Role Of Lord Rama In 'Adipurush' Movie

Adipurush… Tollywood actor Prabhas has created a buzz in social media with the announcement of his upcoming movie. This movie will be directed by Om Raut under T-Series banner. Being the first direct film of Prabhas in Hindi, he will be seen as 'Lord Rama' in this sci-fi film.

Well, Mahanati fame Nag Ashwin took to his Twitter and doled out that, Prabhas will essay the role of Lord Rama and a very few actors will get this chance…

Very excited to see prabhas garu as Lord Rama...only very few actors have played him on the big screen before...good luck to the whole team! #Adipurush https://t.co/evGHogaIHC — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) August 18, 2020

Through this tweet, Nag Ashwin made all the Prabhas fans to celebrate by doling out this great news. Prabhas in Lord Rama's role!!! Wow… Can anything beat this happiness?



Even Prabhas also spoke to media about his role, "Every role and every character comes with its own challenges but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character of our epic, especially the way Om Raut has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film."

As said yesterday, director Om Raut has announced the surprise exactly at 11 AM and took to his Twitter to unveil it…

https://twitter.com/omraut/status/1295536240133996544

This tweet has the title poster of the movie. 'Agnipurush – Celebrating Victory Of Good Over Evil'. This movie will be directed by Om Raut and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair. This mythological flick will be filmed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Well, Prabhas is now busy with the shooting of Radhe Shyam movie which has Pooja Hedge as the lead actress. Being a periodic romantic drama, all the fans are excited to watch this movie. 'Radhe Shyam' is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, Praseedha Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar under T-Series, UV Creations and AA Films banners. This movie has Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan in other important roles.

After this movie, Prabhas join hands with Mahanati fame Nag Ashwin… Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will be seen as the lead actress in this multi-lingual movie. As Nag Ashwin is known for his grandeur movies, hope this one too makes us go awe with its awesome story…