Preity Zinta Turns Emotional After Watching Sushant's Last Movie 'Dil Bechara'

Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara' is still running successfully on Disney+ Hotstar. This movie was released on 24th July, 2020 on the small screens making the audience happily watch the movie sitting at their homes. The makers have taken this decision as the theatres are shut down due to Covid-19 lockdown.

Well, most of the Bollywood actors watched this movie and also reminisced this late talented actor by complimenting his ace acting skills. Even our dimple beauty Preity Zinta also watched this movie a few hours ago and turned emotional. She took to her Instagram page and shared her screenshot with her fans.

This post has the screenshot of the movie where Sushant is seen playing the guitar… Preity also added one more image of Sushant and Sanjana from the movie. Preity turned emotional and wrote, "Saw #Dilbechara again❤️ Thank you @castingchhabra for doing full justice to Sushant's last movie👏 It was surreal, a tearjerker & an emotional roller coaster all the way. @sanjanasanghi96 U & the rest of the cast did a fab job👍Congratulations to all of you. #Bittersweet #MissU❤️".



Through this post, she complimented the lead actress Sanjana Singh and rest of the cast too. She thanked 'Mukesh Chhabra' for doing justice to Sushant Singh's last movie.

This movie was directed by Mukesh Chhabra and has Sanjana Sanghi as the lead actress. Being a tragic love story, it goes with the story of a girl named 'Kizie Basu' (Sanjana Sanghi) who will be seen suffering from deadly cancer, while Sushant Singh essays the role of 'Manny' who will be seen as an osteosarcoma survivor. Sushant Singh makes Sanjana stay happy in her last days by showering all his love…

Dil Bechara is the adaption of a novel 'The Fault In Our Stars' written by John Green. Along with Sushant and Sanjana, even Bollywood ace actor Saif Ali Khan is going to be seen as a cameo in this movie.