Preity Zinta Wishes Her Dear Mom Dropping A Heart-Melting Post

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta who always stays active on social media wished her mom Nilprabha on her birthday in a special way… She took to her Instagram and dropped a heart-melting post on this special occasion.

In this post, Preity shared a throwback selfie and made us go awe… Both mother and daughter are seen having fun in the pool… Both are in all smiles and happily enjoying the night swim in their pool. She also called her mom mentor, friend and therapist.



Preity wrote, "She's an advisor, therapist, life coach mentor & friend all rolled into one ... but I call her Mom ❤️❤️ love you ma. I'm so happy you are here with me 🌈😘⭐️🤗 #merimaa #loveyou #qualitytime #Zintastic #ting."

A few hours ago, Preity also shared a throwback pic and awed us with her 'Pretty Women' poster. Both Sharukh and Preity are seen in this pic sporting in western attires. Preity looked uber-chic in a short gown and knee-length boots. Sharukh stole the hearts wearing a suit.



Preity recalled her throwback moment and wrote, "Look what I found in my old pictures @iamsrk 😘 Don't ask me how I have this ... I just do 🤩 #throwbackthursday #Ting."