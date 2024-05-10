Live
Arya Vaishya Leaders Elevated to Key Positions in TDP, Kesineni Shivnath
In a move highlighting the growing influence of Arya Vaishya leaders within the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), key appointments have been announced in the West Constituency. V.K. Narasimha Rao has been appointed as the TDP NTR District Secretary, while Nukala Nageswara Rao takes on the role of NTR District Executive Secretary. KLV Satish Kumar and Vellamkonda Raghava Nendra have been named as the Trade Department Representative and Secretary, respectively, for the NTR District.
The official press release from the Vijayawada Parliament Office on Thursday confirmed these appointments. TDP Vijayawada Parliamentary Candidate Keshineni Sivanath endorsed these selections, leading to the issuance of orders by Telugu Desam Party NTR District Vijayawada Parliament President Nettem Raghuram. The formal presentation of the appointments took place at NTR Bhawan, with Raghuram and Keshineni Shivnath overseeing the process. This strategic move underscores the party's commitment to inclusivity and representation of diverse community voices within its leadership structure.