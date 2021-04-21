Priyanka Chopra Jonas On Mispronouncing Her Surname Chopra: If You Can Say Oprah, You Can Say Chopra

Global diva Priyanka Chopra who rose to Hollywood from Bollywood is all happy getting enough demand and screen space in the English movies. Well, recently she had a chit chat with Kabir Bedi through a virtual chat. Priyanka launched his memoir 'Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life' and shared their experiences of working in Hollywood. She recalled many mispronouncing her surname as 'Shapra' instead of 'Chopra'.



Well, when Priyanka first stepped into Hollywood, many called her with her surname and also mispronounced it. "Everybody would be like Priyanka 'Shapra-Shapra'. I said it is not Shapra. If you can say Oprah, you can say Chopra. It's not that difficult."



Well, Kabir Bedi also spoke about his Hollywood experiences and said, "In the James Bond film, I was actually cast as an Indian, but in Ashanti with Micheal Kane, I played Tuareg tribesmen. In Bold and the Beautiful, I played a Moroccan prince, so it is playing the foreign tag that got me the roles."



As the Covid-19 disease is rapidly spreading in the country, Priyanka Chopra took to her Twitter and raised awareness among her fans with her tweet. She urged people to stay at home and stay safe following the necessary precautions.

This note reads, "The Covid 19 situation across India is grave. I'm seeing images and stories coming in from different parts of the country that are so scary...the situation is out of control and our medical fraternity is at a breaking point. Please stay home.. I beg you to stay home. Do it for yourself, your family, friends, neigbours, community, and also out frontline workers.



Every doctor and frontline worker is saying the exact same thing: Stay home, Ensure everyone you know stays home, If you have to step out, wear a mask, Talk to those around you and help them understand this situation... we cannot take this lightly. Get the vaccine when it's your turn. Doing this will help us ease the immense pressure on our medical system."