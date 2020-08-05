Promising Telugu hero for 'Article 15' remake?

Article 15 is the super hit Hindi film starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. Anubhav Sinha directed the movie. The film has become a big hit and there is a plan to remake the film down South. A popular production house from South is planning to do the film.

Dhanush already gotten in touch for the remake of the movie in Tamil and the makers are now considering Adivi Sesh for the lead role of the film. Adivi Sesh is already busy with the film Major and he is also going to come up with Goodachari 2 next year. Most likely, he might do this film as it can be wrapped up in a few days.

The final talks are going on and the complete details will come out soon.