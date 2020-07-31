Radhika Madan shares her 'right profile'

Actress Radhika Madan has given fans a peek of her right profile on social media.

Radhika took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself. In the image, she is flaunting her side profile and flaunting her perfect skin.









Alongside the image, she wrote: "Right profile."

Radhika, an avid social media user, has been keeping her fans entertained with her pictures and the captions. Recently, she shared a picture of herself on Wednesday and borrowed a line from the song "Om shanti om" picturised on late actor Rishi Kapoor.

"Kya tumnekabhikise se pyaarkiya?! Kabhikisikodil diya?"

Radhika will next be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy "Shiddat", which also stars Mohit Raina, Diana Madan and Sunny Kaushal, and is directed by Kunal Deshmukh of "Jannat" fame on a script by ShridharRaghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.