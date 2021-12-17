Rajkummar Rao's Dear Wife Patralekhaa Makes Us Go Aww Sharing A Beautiful Picture

Bollywood's newlyweds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa already completed one month of their wedding and they are all enjoying the special moment in between their shoot locations. Well, they got hitched on 15th November 2021 amid close family members in a hush-hush way! Bollywood celebs like Farah Khan and a few others attended the wedding and blessed the couple!

Well, on this special occasion, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa shared beautiful pictures on their Instagram pages and showered love on each other… Take a look!

Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are seen in all smiles… She also wrote, "Stealing some moments making some memories between Lucknow and Chandigarh . @rajkummar_rao".

A couple of days ago, she shared another beautiful pic and were seen all enjoying a cute moment!

The cute couple are seen enjoying in the mud… She also shared a beautiful wedding pic and expressed her joy!

Rajkummar also shared the same pic and wrote, "मेरा यार तुम, मेरा प्यार तुम,

मेरा दिल भी तुम, दिलदार तुम

@patralekhaa".

Well, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa first met in 2014 on the sets of Hansal Mehta's CityLights movie and gradually fell in love. Finally, after their love bond of 11 years, they got married today and started new innings of their life…