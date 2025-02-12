  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Rakul turns heads in a chic black dress

Rakul turns heads in a chic black dress
x
Highlights

Rakul Preet Singh once again proved her fashion prowess, effortlessly blending elegance and trendiness in her latest look.

Rakul Preet Singh once again proved her fashion prowess, effortlessly blending elegance and trendiness in her latest look. The actress stunned in a black halter-neck mini dress featuring striking silver ring embellishments at the hem, accentuating her toned legs. Complementing the ensemble, she opted for silver earrings and a sleek high ponytail, exuding sheer sophistication.

Rakul radiated confidence as she posed for pictures while promoting her upcoming film, Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The comedy-drama, set for release on February 21, 2025, also stars Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, promising a fun-filled entertainer for audiences.

With her impeccable fashion choices and undeniable charisma, Rakul Preet Singh continues to be a style icon, leaving fans eagerly awaiting both her film and her next dazzling appearance.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick