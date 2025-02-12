Live
Rakul turns heads in a chic black dress

Rakul Preet Singh once again proved her fashion prowess, effortlessly blending elegance and trendiness in her latest look. The actress stunned in a black halter-neck mini dress featuring striking silver ring embellishments at the hem, accentuating her toned legs. Complementing the ensemble, she opted for silver earrings and a sleek high ponytail, exuding sheer sophistication.
Rakul radiated confidence as she posed for pictures while promoting her upcoming film, Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The comedy-drama, set for release on February 21, 2025, also stars Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, promising a fun-filled entertainer for audiences.
With her impeccable fashion choices and undeniable charisma, Rakul Preet Singh continues to be a style icon, leaving fans eagerly awaiting both her film and her next dazzling appearance.