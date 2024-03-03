"Ram Charan Joins Khan Trio: Naatu Naatu Dance | SRK's Jai Shri Ram"

Ram Charan graced the stage alongside Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebration. In a recent photo, the three Khan superstars invited the Telugu sensation, known for his role in the "Naatu Naatu" music video, to join them for a dance. A viral video captured the moment when Shah Rukh and Salman enthusiastically called out to Ram, prompting him to leave his seat among the guests and join them on stage. Positioned between Salman and SRK, the RRR actor contributed to a mesmerizing performance, showcasing the iconic hook step of the Oscar-winning song.