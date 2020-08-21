Ramesh Varma To Remake Rakshasudu In Hindi

Director Ramesh Varma celebrates his birthday tomorrow. On the occasion, the news of his Bollywood debut is announced. Yes, the director is testing his luck in Bollywood with Rakshasudu Hindi remake.

Ramesh Varma proved his mettle with Rakshasudu and he is now set to enthral Hindi audience with the remake. A Bollywood star hero will reprise the lead role in the Hindi version.

It is known that Ramesh Varma will next be making an action thriller with Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja. After wrapping up this film, he will begin shooting for Rakshasudu Hindi remake.

Director Ramesh Varma and producers Satyanarayana Koneru of A Studio and Havish will be collaborating for the third time for Rakshasudu Hindi remake.

They produced Rakshasudu Telugu version and will be producing Ravi Teja-Ramesh Varma's film as well.