Ranbir Kapoor And Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' Movie Release Date Is Announced

It is all known that Tollywood's young filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga who rose to fame with Vijay Devarakonda's raw love story Arjun Reddy is now busy with his next movie 'Animal'. This movie has Bollywood's ace actor Ranbir Kapoor as the lead actor. Off late, Sandeep announced the release date of this most awaited movie and surprised all the fans of Ranbir Kapoor.

He wrote, "New release date for ANIMAL 11th Aug 2023".

Along with the release date, Sandeep Reddy also unveiled the cast of this movie… Animal movie has an ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. This movie will be bankrolled by Pranay Vanga, Krishnan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani under T-Series, Cine 1 Studios and Bhadrakali Pictures banners.

Even Taran Adarsh also confirmed the release date and shared the good news with the netizens… Take a look!

He shared the collage of Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga and wrote, "#Xclusiv... RANBIR KAPOOR - SANDEEP REDDY VANGA'S 'ANIMAL' ARRIVES ON 11 AUG 2023... #RanbirKapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's [#ArjunReddy, #KabirSingh] first collaboration #Animal to release in *cinemas* on 11 Aug 2023 #IndependenceDay weekend. #Animal costars #AnilKapoor, #BobbyDeol and #ParineetiChopra... Produced by #BhushanKumar and #KrishanKumar [#TSeries], #PranayReddyVanga [Bhadrakali Pictures] and #MuradKhetani [Cine1Studios]."

Well, this movie will be released on the occasion of Independence Day of 2023 i.e on 11th August, 2023.

Earlier, the announcement post by Sandeep Reddy created noise on social media… It is just amazing and raised the expectations on the movie to the next level. It has Ranbir Kapoor's voice over doling out, "Papa agle janam mei aap mere beta banna… phir dekhna mei kaise aapko pyar karta hoon aur seekna aap kyuki uske agle janam mei vapas beta aur aap baap. Tab na papa apni tarah se pyaar karna meri tarah se nai… Aap samaj rahi hon na papa… Bas aap samaj lotoh kafi hai…".

Along with the voice over, even the names of the actors who will be a part of this movie are displayed. On the whole, 'Animal' movie seems to be a thriller with all the needed action elements.