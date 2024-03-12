Ranbir Kapoor's Blockbuster Animal Roars onto TV Screens this Weekend!

Remember Ranbir Kapoor's action-packed movie Animal from last year? The one directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna? Well, get ready for another round of thrills because Animal is making its way to your living room!

Animal was a massive hit, grabbing everyone's attention. It wasn't just a box office success, raking in over 542 crore rupees, but it also sparked lively discussions among audiences. Whether you loved it or had strong opinions, there's no denying Animal was one of the most talked-about movies of 2023.

Now, here's the news you've been waiting for: Animal is finally getting its world television premiere! Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 17th, at 7 pm because Animal is clawing its way onto your screens on Sony MAX.

But the Animal universe isn't done yet! Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is already planning a sequel called Animal Park, and Ranbir Kapoor is on board! Teasing the next chapter, Ranbir hinted that the sequel will be even darker and more complex than the first film. Buckle up for an even wilder ride!

Meanwhile, Ranbir is basking in the afterglow of Animal's success. While some viewers had reservations about the movie, the overwhelming response has been positive. Ranbir sees this as a testament to the enduring power of cinema: "Nothing goes beyond the love for a movie," he said during the film's success bash. So, get ready to experience Animal's roar once again, this time from the comfort of your couch!