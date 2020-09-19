Randeep Hooda Shares The Funny ‘Avengers’ Themed Video And Makes Us Go Roro FL

Who can forget the Hollywood flick 'Avengers: Infinity War'??? This American Superhero movie bankrolled by Marvel Studios stole the hearts of the world-wide audience with its intriguing action drama. Off late, Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram and dropped a funny video and made us laugh out louder…





In this video, 6 boys are seen coming out of the well mimicking the 'Avengers' superheroes…



The first one comes out of the water holding a tire – Captain America

The second boy turns into the Spider-Man ready with his 'Web' pose…

The third boy jumps out of the water Hawk-Eye posing with a 'Roaring' effect…

Here comes the 'Antman' as the fourth person comes out of the well…

Next, the line is 'Wolverine'…

Finally, comes the 'Thor' who poses holding the 'Hammer'.

Along with sharing this funny video, Randeep Hooda also wrote, "😂😂👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #avengers #avengersendgame

@therussobrothers @chrishemsworth @samhargrave @battlecat_stunts_inc @danielstevens1 @dargan_fire @outthayr @aricosta.22 @tsigel @ptnewall".

This video garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs like Mukti Mohan, Divya Dutta and a few others commented on this post and dropped 'Laughing' emojis.

Well, Randeep Hooda also inspires his fans with his workout videos… Off late, he posted 'Friday Fitness' video and awed us…

In this video, Randeep is seen going with the upper body workout holding the 'Steering' weigh. He also wrote, "Can't use legs? Do upper body!!



Getting back to the grind..".

Coming to RandeepHooda's work front, he will next be seen in Salman Khan's 'Radhe' movie which will hit the screens in 2021. This movie has DishaPatani in the lead role and it is directed by ace choreographer Prabhu Deva.