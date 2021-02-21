Randhir Kapoor Says That Kareena Kapoor’s New Born Child Looks Similar To His Big Brother Taimur

Well, it is all known that Kareena Kapoor gave birth to her second child yesterday night in the wee hours at the Breach Candy hospital. It is again a boy for this power couple and they all are happy welcoming the little brother of Taimur Ali Khan… Even their fans are pouring the wishes on social media and most of the Bollywood stars are also congratulating the couple after welcoming their second child.

Well when Randhir Kapoor was stepping into the hospital, media gathered around Randhir and asked about the new baby… He said, "Let me come back and we'll talk."

After a while, when he was asked about newborn baby's features, he said, "Mujhe toh saare bachche ek jaise lagte hain (I think all babies look alike)." When we prodded, Randhir said, "Well, they were all saying there that he looks like his elder brother Taimur."

When Randhir Kapoor was asked about Taimur's happiness, he said, "Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother. In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart."

Off late, Saif Ali Khan also dropped an official statement and said both baby and child are safe… "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support."

Even Alia Bhatt also congratulated Saif and Kareena leaving a post on her Instagram stories…

Alia Bhatt

















Along with a cool pic of Saif, Kareena and Taimur, Alia also wrote, "Congratulations bebo & Saif and my little Timtim.. can't wait to meet your baby brother…".

Well, last year, this power couple have announced the happy news of pregnancy through a joint statement… "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support". Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor said it in a statement.

Even Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor also confirmed the rumours and doled out that, "I hope it's true and if so, I would be very happy. Doh bachche toh hone chahiye (One should have two children) to give each other company".