Rani Mukerji And Saif Ali Khan Open Up About Bunty Aur Babli 2 Shoot Experience

It is all known that Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji's Bunty Aur Babli 2 movie was released a couple of days ago and garnered positive reviews. On this special occasion, both the lead actors spoke about their experiences and opened up about the shooting of this movie…

Well, Rani Mukerji was injured on the sets of Bunty Aur Bubli 2 movie. She experienced a knee injury and doled it out about it, "I had excruciating pain in one of my knees because of the tear in the cartilage. I shot for 'Dhik Chik' with insurmountable pain, but I had no idea about the nature of the injury. It was only after the shoot, when I got an MRI done, did I realise that I had a tear in my cartilage and had to rest my knee for a minimum of three months so that it could heal properly."

Speaking about her experience she told, "It is an important film for me, for all the actors and for the producer and the stakeholders. I have never let such situations derail me from the bigger picture of standing by my films or my co-stars."

Finally, she said about promoting the movie, she added, "without taking a break. The show must go on. Artistes are meant to entertain and not show what they are undergoing in their personal lives. I'm doing just that for my film."



Even Saif Ali Khan also opened up about his experiences and also doled out about replacing Abhishek Bachchan in BAB2. "I got a call from Aditya Chopra saying that would I have any qualms stepping in to play a role that another actor has played. And he said for some reason, they were not able to take the conversation forward. And do I have issues with it? I said that Hum Tum came to me like that as well and that happens. As long as everyone is clear and there's no bad blood or no controversies around and you have gone about it the right way which of course they would, then I don't really have an issue with that".

He also added, "It is a very different role, different than the usual".

Speaking about Bunty Aur Babli 2 movie, it is being directed by Varun V Sharma and is produced by Aditya Chopra under his homer banner Yash Raj Movies. Rani and Saif lead their lives after bidding adieu to their 'Theif' appeals. But, the twists unfold with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari adapting the name of Bunty Aur Babli. They start looting money from many people being in disguise and use the name of Bunty and Babli by fooling the Police officers.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 movie was released on the big screens on 19th November, 2021!