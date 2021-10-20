Rani Mukerji Wraps Up The Shooting Of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Bollywood's ace actress Rani Mukerji is silently completing her projects. She recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming movie Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The makers of this movie announced this good news through social media and also shared the wrap-up party pics on their official Twitter page.



This post has two images… The first one showcases Rani with her director and the second one is the group pic of this movie. Sharing this pic, they also wrote, "And, it's a wrap already! Feels like we had just started shooting for #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway. We can't wait for the film to hit the theatres now".

Speaking about the movie, Rani also said, "sweet coincidence that I wrapped the shoot of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway on October 18, the same day her first Hindi film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat released in 1997. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is an inspirational story about a mother fighting a country for her children and I went through a rollercoaster of emotions shooting this film".

Well, going with the plot, the movie is based on a true incident about children and human rights!

The post-production works of the movie are going on at a rapid speed and the release date will be announced soon! Rani was last seen in 2019's Mardaani 2. Next, she will be part of Bunty Aur Babli 2 which is the sequel of Bunty Aur Babli movie which was released in 2005. This movie is not a straight sequel but it is a spiritual sequel and has an interesting and entertaining plot. This movie also has Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari Wagh as the lead actors. Being Varun Sharma's directorial, it is produced by Aditya Chopra under his home banner Yash Raj Films.

This movie will be released on 19th November, 2021!