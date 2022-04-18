Ranveer Singh Shares A New Poster From Jayeshbhai Jordaar As The Trailer Will Be Out Tomorrow

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Ranveer Singh is in full form as he is lined-up with a couple of interesting movies. With the success of the 83 movie, he is all completing his movies with josh! As of now, the shooting of his next movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar is wrapped up and is all set to hit the big screens soon. So, along with the announcement of the trailer release date, the makers also dropped a new poster from the movie.

Ranveer Singh also shared the new poster of the movie and revealed the trailer release date too on his Instagram page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "#JayeshbhaiJordaar Trailer OUT TOMORROW!!!! #HappyDance @shalzp | @boman_Irani | #RatnaPathakShah | #ManeeshSharma | @divyangt | @yrf | #JayeshbhaiJordaar13thMay".

The trailer of this movie is all set to release tomorrow and thus, we need to wait to watch a glimpse of this comedy movie which is also all set to share a social message!

This comedy movie has Shalini Pandey as the lead actress and Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak and Aparashakti in other important roles. Ranveer will essay the role of a Gujrati man who believes in equal rights for both men and women. The plot seems to be interesting and this made Ranveer give a nod to this subject.

This Divyang Thakkar directorial is produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner. Jayeshbhai Jordaar movie will be released on 13th May, 2022 in the theatres!