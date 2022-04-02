Rashmika Mandanna Joins The Cast Of Ranbir Kapoor And Parineeti Chopra’s Animal Movie

Today being the auspicious Ugadi festival, most of the Bollywood and Tollywood makers are extending the festive wishes and are also treating the movie buffs and netizens by dropping the new posters from their upcoming movies. Off late, Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga also surprised all his followers by announcing that National Crush Rashmika Mandanna will be part of his Animal movie. It also has Bollywood's ace actors Ranbir Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles.

He shared this good news through his Twitter page and wished all his fans on this special day… Take a look!

This post reads, "Happy Ugadi people We welcome Rashmika Mandanna to the world of ANIMAL to play Geetanjali #Ranbirkapoor @AnilKapoor @iamRashmika @deol #BhushanKumar @TSeries @VangaPranay @VangaPictures #krishnakumar @MuradKhetani #Bhadrakalipictures @dop_santha @cowvala @anilandbhanu".

Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news through his Instagram page… Take a look!

Along with sharing Rashmika's beautiful pic… He wrote, "RASHMIKA MANDANNA JOINS 'ANIMAL' TEAM... #RashmikaMandanna joins the cast of #RanbirKapoor and director #SandeepReddyVanga's [#ArjunReddy, #KabirSingh] first collaboration #Animal... Costars #AnilKapoor and #BobbyDeol... 11 Aug 2023 #IndependenceDay weekend release. #BhushanKumar".

This Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has an ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Animal movie will be bankrolled by Pranay Vanga, Krishnan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani under T-Series, Cine 1 Studios and Bhadrakali Pictures banners.

The announcement post by Sandeep Reddy created noise on social media earlier… It was just amazing and took the expectations on the film to the next level. It has Ranbir Kapoor's voice over doling out, "Papa agle janam mei aap mere beta banna… phir dekhna mei kaise aapko pyar karta hoon aur seekna aap kyuki uske agle janam mei vapas beta aur aap baap. Tab na papa apni tarah se pyaar karna meri tarah se nai… Aap samaj rahi hon na papa… Bas aap samaj lotoh kafi hai…".

Well, this movie will be released on the occasion of Independence Day of 2023 i.e on 11th August, 2023.