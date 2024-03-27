Live
Raveena Tandon: From real-life mother to on-screen confidante in her next
Actress Raveena Tandon has revealed a personal connection to her character in the upcoming show 'Patna Shuklla,' emphasizing the bond between a mother and her children.
Portraying the role of Tanvi Shukla, Raveena shared insights into the character's maternal instincts, drawing from her own experiences as a mother. Reflecting on a poignant scene where Tanvi rushes to deliver her son's forgotten lunchbox, Raveena expressed how it resonated with her as a mother, evoking relatable moments from her own life.
"In every house, chaotic mornings are common, but a mother always finds a way to come through for her children," Raveena remarked, highlighting the universal theme of maternal love and sacrifice depicted in the show.
Drawing parallels between her real-life relationship with her children and the on-screen chemistry with her character's son, Raveena emphasized the importance of friendship and camaraderie in the parent-child dynamic. She described her children, Risha and Ranbir, as her closest companions, echoing the bond portrayed between Tanvi and her son in 'Patna Shuklla.'
Bringing her personal anecdotes to the fore, Raveena infused authenticity and depth into her portrayal of Tanvi, enriching the narrative with heartfelt emotion and genuine warmth. She expressed confidence that audiences would resonate with the genuine portrayal of maternal love and companionship depicted in the show.
'Patna Shuklla' delves into the story of a courageous lawyer who confronts corruption and injustice, navigating a complex web of politics and power as she fights for justice. Raveena's portrayal of Tanvi Shukla adds depth and humanity to the character, offering audiences a compelling glimpse into the complexities of motherhood and moral courage.