Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Reel And Real Kapil Dev Together…

Reel And Real Kapil Dev Together…
Highlights

First of all, we wish our World Cup hero Kapil Dev ‘Happy Birthday’… As you all know that the biopic of this legendary cricketer is on cards and the...

First of all, we wish our World Cup hero Kapil Dev 'Happy Birthday'… As you all know that the biopic of this legendary cricketer is on cards and the young hero Ranveer Singh is going to portray his role, the audience are eagerly waiting to witness their favy hero Ranveer in that role.

It was not easy to Ranveer to put his legs into the shoes of this spin bowler. Ranveer underwent cricket training and then started the shoot for the film.

Having a look at this pic itself tells us how well Ranveer has understood the body language of this bowler.


Today being Kapil Dev's birthday, the reel Kapil has shared a few pics on his Instagram account… Have a look!




In these pics, one can witness the bonding between these two celebrities. Witnessing Kapil holding the bat after many decades made all his fans happy. Ranveer has completely turned himself into Kapil Dev and is all set to make us witness the magic of 1983 world cup once again on the big screens.

'83' is an upcoming bio-sports drama directed by Kabir Khan. Along with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Amrita Puri, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva and Hardy Sandhu are playing important roles in this film. Ranveer's heartthrob Deepika will play the role of Kapil's wife. This movie is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Kabir Khan, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala under Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainments, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Vibri Media banners.

'83' is all set to hit the screens on 10th April, 2020.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls7 Jan 2020 2:05 PM GMT

Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls

Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here's A...
I am your
I am your 'pehredar', will not let anyone snatch people's rights:...
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as unconstitutional
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as...


Top