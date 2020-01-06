Reel And Real Kapil Dev Together…

First of all, we wish our World Cup hero Kapil Dev 'Happy Birthday'… As you all know that the biopic of this legendary cricketer is on cards and the young hero Ranveer Singh is going to portray his role, the audience are eagerly waiting to witness their favy hero Ranveer in that role.

It was not easy to Ranveer to put his legs into the shoes of this spin bowler. Ranveer underwent cricket training and then started the shoot for the film.

Having a look at this pic itself tells us how well Ranveer has understood the body language of this bowler.





Today being Kapil Dev's birthday, the reel Kapil has shared a few pics on his Instagram account… Have a look!













In these pics, one can witness the bonding between these two celebrities. Witnessing Kapil holding the bat after many decades made all his fans happy. Ranveer has completely turned himself into Kapil Dev and is all set to make us witness the magic of 1983 world cup once again on the big screens.

'83' is an upcoming bio-sports drama directed by Kabir Khan. Along with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Amrita Puri, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva and Hardy Sandhu are playing important roles in this film. Ranveer's heartthrob Deepika will play the role of Kapil's wife. This movie is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Kabir Khan, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala under Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainments, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Vibri Media banners.

'83' is all set to hit the screens on 10th April, 2020.