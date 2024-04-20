Rihanna expresses regret over showing too much skin

Renowned singer-songwriter Rihanna recently opened up about her evolving perspective on her past fashion choices, acknowledging a shift in her preferences and expressing regret over some of her previous skin-baring ensembles.

In a candid interview with ‘British Vogue’, Rihanna revealed that as she matures and embraces motherhood, she finds herself reevaluating certain aspects of her fashion repertoire. She confessed to feeling hypocritical about her past choices, particularly instances where she bared too much skin.

The Grammy-winning artist candidly reflected on her past fashion "icks," acknowledging moments where she showcased her body more provocatively. Rihanna expressed disbelief at some of her daring past looks, emphasizing her newfound reluctance to repeat such choices.

Among her most notable fashion moments were outfits that pushed boundaries and challenged norms. One iconic ensemble, a custom Adam Selman design adorned with over 216,000 Swarovski crystals, gained widespread attention for its daring fishnet construction.

Another memorable fashion statement was Rihanna's Stella McCartney gown worn at the 2014 Met Gala afterparty, which showcased her toned physique with a revealing backless design.

Despite her reservations about some past choices, Rihanna also fondly reminisced about certain favorite looks from the same event. Notably, she highlighted her affinity for a Stella McCartney white cropped top paired with a skirt, demonstrating a balance between risqué and refined fashion sensibilities.

Rihanna's introspective remarks shed light on her personal growth and evolving style preferences. As she navigates new roles and responsibilities, including motherhood, the acclaimed artist continues to redefine her identity and fashion choices, inspiring fans with her journey of self-discovery and empowerment.