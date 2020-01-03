Riteish And Genelia Remember 17 Years Of 'Tujhe Meri Kasam'

Wow… It's already 17 years for the best blockbuster 'Tujhe Meri Kasam'. Such a lovely story made all the audiences get connected to it making it the biggest blockbuster. This movie was released in 2003 and was the debut film of Riteish Deshmukh. Directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar, it was romantic-comedy movie which revolves around the two lead characters who are friends from childhood and then turned into love birds.

Riteish and Genelia played the characters of Rishi and Anju and perfectly fitted the bill. This movie is a remake of Tollywood's blockbuster 'Nuvve Kavali' which starred Tarun and Richa Pallod.

Tujhe Meri Kasam movie was made in 10 crores budget but minted double the amount 20 crores and stood one of the blockbusters of Bollywood in 2003. This movie also bagged 'Best Debut Male' award for Riteish and made him stand successful in Bollywood. The lead pair Genelia and Riteish is now married and having a happy family with two cute little ones. This couple married in 2012 and it was a love marriage where they started having feelings for each other from their first movie itself.

Now, remembering the 17 years of their first movie, this cute couple released a special video on this occasion… Have a look!









Genelia and Riteish have moved their legs for the song "Tujhe Meri Kasam…" and remembered the best moments of their first movie together.