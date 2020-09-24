'Ruhaaniyat- A Celebration Called Life': Janhvi Kapoor Aces The Regal Looks In Manish Malhotra's Heritage Collection

Bollywood's ace fashioner Manish Malhotra needs no introduction. His ace artistry speaks on behalf of himself and designer outfits dole out his soulful craftsmanship. Off late, Manish Malhotra dropped his couture film on his Instagram account and turned Janhvi Kapoor into his regal muse making her ace the 'Princess' attire.

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram and dropped a couple of pics and made us witness the beauty of her regal attire…









In this post, Janhvi showed off her heritage ornament collection and spellbound us with the gold-pearl choker and emerald layered necklace. Her antique over-sized maang-tikka and regal chandbaali earrings turned heads with their rich appeal.









This exquisite collection of Manish Malhotra made our dear Janhvi look ultimate and magnificent. Speaking about the rich princess attire of Janhvi, she enhanced her look wearing an intricate golden-greenrichly hand-craftedlehenga with intricate embroidery and teamed it with a deep 'V' neck shimmery golden blouse. The net dupatta and heritage jewellery made Janhvi look heavenly.

Manish Malhotra dropped his couture film 'Ruhaaniyat- A Celebration Called Life' on his Instagram and made us go jaw dropped with his ace craftsmanship and soulful heritage collections…









Every outfit presented in this film is outstanding and spoke on behalf of Manish Malhotra showcasing his ace artistry. Janhvi Kapoor looked resplendent and aesthetic wearing Manish's 'Princess' attire and gave her soul to his heritage collections. Even those light-hued lips, shimmery eyeshadow, radiant cheeks and bun hairdo perfectly complimented her classy attire.

Manish also wrote, "Ruhaaniyat- A celebration called life.

A tribute to our diverse heritage and soulful artistry of the Indian craftsmen.

The Nazakat of Awadh and the vibrance of Punjab.

A Couture Film ."









Here is the complete look of Janhvi Kapoor… 'Ruhaaniyat' couture film is the FDCI's first-ever digital India Couture Week. Ruhaaniyat - A celebration called life. A tribute to our diverse heritage and soulful artistry of the Indian craftsmen. The Nazakat of Awadh and the vibrance of Punjab. We definitely fell short of words looking at Janhvi's regal look!!! This young actress carried such heavy and heritage look with much elan and turned heads with her panache.



