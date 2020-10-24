RX 100 being remade as ‘Tadap’

A film which is made in a low budget of Rs 2 crore with a debutante hero Kartikeya Gummakonda and a first timer heroine Payal Rajput, noticeably titled RX 100 goes on to be a sleeper hit and earning Rs 25-27 crore in the process.

A bold, steamy theme in which the heroine is shown as hyperactive sexually and exploiting the hero for her physical needs made the male audience sit up and take notice. Released in July 2018, it gave a grand launch to both the lead artistes, who have not actually sustained the launch they managed over these two years and more.

The film, which would have otherwise been treated as a run-of-the-mill type by hardened film critics managed to impress them as much as the young audience who took a liking to the raw, aggressive tenor of the narrative. Across the online media, the film was noted for it being a 'generic young man's generic love story' as a leading website described it.

Though not making bold departures from how a masala movie unfolds, the twists and interesting story telling won it the audience support. There were parallels drawn to 'Arjun Reddy' released a year ago and which went on to get a rousing reception from the same teenybopper crowd, all across India.

The hero of RX 100 had many similarities to Vijay Deverakonda of the 2017 hit for his excessive, hyper dependence on vices like smoking and drinking and an unbridled passion to possess the love of his life.

Veering away from the earlier release in the same genre, a reviewer pointed out how the film is named after popular two-stroke motorcycle RX 100 that was synonymous with masculinity in the 80s and 90s. The idea of masculinity and the desire to own it are the key forces that drive this story forward.

Seeing the potential, remakes have been readied up in other languages, especially Hindi where ' Arjun Reddy' too did amazingly well as ' Kabir Singh' last year.

The Hindi reprisal of RX 100 is titled 'Tadap' and is launching Ahan Shetty, the son of action hero Sunil Shetty, who is now playing negative roles in southern cinema. Tara Sutaria is his heroine in the film. Kannada film industry too is working on its remake of this film.