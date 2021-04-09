Saand Ki Aankh Producer Nidhi Parmar Makes It Clear That She Is Not Doing Any Movie With Rhea Chakraborty

Young actress of Bollywood Rhea Chakraborty is in the news ever since Sushant Singh's suicide news broke out. He killed himself on 14th June, 2020 by hanging himself to the ceiling in his apartment. Well, there rumours that Rhea was dating Sushant and his family also accused Rhea for his death. Along with CBI, even NCB officials also investigated Rhea and her brother Showik in this case. They also spent some time in jail with accusations of consuming drugs. Well, since then she has no movie offers in Bollywood.

Well, she will be next seen in Amitabh Bachchan's Chehre movie. This film has Emraan Hashmi and Big B in the lead role and it is a courtroom drama where Big B will be seen as an advocate. On the other hand, there were also speculations that Rhea will also be part of Saand Ki Aankh producer Nidhi Parmar's next movie.

Well, Nidhi cleared the air and stated that Rhea is her good friend. "Rhea is a very close friend of mine. We have been friends for years and the picture that was shared on Instagram was clicked as we hung out as friends together. There's nothing more behind it. There's no project in the pipeline, Nidhi was quoted saying to Bombay Times. To note, Rhea and Nidhi have been friends for a couple of years now and had met on the sets of Half Girlfriend and developed a strong bond."

She further added that, "We got along really well and became too close too soon. She has been like a little sister to me since then. I will always stand by her through thick and thin because she has stood by me through my thick and thin. I know she is having a tough time, but she will bounce back as she has the support of very good friends and family".

Coming to Chehre movie, Chehre movie is directed as Rumi Jaffery and is bankrolled by Anand Pandit under Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited banners. This flick will be released on 30th April, 2021… Being a multi-starrer flick it has an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty and Krystle D'Souza.