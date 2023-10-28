‘Salaar’ & ‘Dunki’ in overseas business won’t be a cakewalk anymore

As we all are aware that India is going to face the biggest clash at box-office in December as Prabhas’ “Salaar” and Shah Rukh Khan’s “Dunki” are locking horns. While “Salaar” is scheduled for December 22 release, “Dunki” is coming to theatres on December 21.

Hollywood biggie “Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom” has now became a huge threat to these two films. “Aquaman” was supposed to hit theatres on December 20 initially, but now its release has been pushed to December 22. The word is that the makers want to bag huge bucks for Christmas, and hence, they postponed the release date.

This will take a toll on “Salaar” and “Dunki” in the foreign markets with respect to screens and show count. The impact will be a bit higher in the USA, as a major chunk of the revenue comes from this region for Indian films.

SRK’s “Dunki,” which is being directed by Rajkumar Hirani, has the potential to gross more than 25 million dollars in North America alone, considering the unprecedented craze of King Khan and the film’s genre.

On the other hand, the makers of “Salaar” planned a wide release in IMAX, but that won’t be a cake-walk now. A few are opining that preponing either “Salaar” or “Dunki” at least by a week would result in a win-win.











