Salim Khan Assures That Salman Khan Is Absolutely Fine After Snake Bite Incident…

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his Panvel farmhouse. Well, he was immediately shifted to a private hospital after this incident. The actor was bitten on his hand. After the treatment, now he is absolutely fine and is also discharged. Salman Khan's father Salim Khan also stated the same to the media.



He said, "Salman is doing fine. There is nothing to worry about. It happened early morning but he is fine now. It was a non-poisonous snake and it is obvious to find these creatures in forest areas. The doctor has prescribed a few medicines but otherwise he is completely fine".

Salman Khan was bitten by a snake last night itself and this news came to the media lately, this morning… According to the sources, "Salman was bitten last night and taken to a hospital. He was discharged after six hours. He is back home and well" said a close source.

Well, this Dabangg actor is all set to celebrate his 56th birthday tomorrow and all the fans were worried about his health after knowing about this news. But now, all of them are relaxed as he is fine!

Speaking about Salman Khan's work front, he was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth movie which had his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma as the antagonist. He will also be seen in Pathan, Tiger 3 and Aankh Micholi movies.