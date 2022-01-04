Salman Khan Asks His Crew Of 'Tiger 3' Movie To Follow Strict Covid-19 Rules

It is all known that the deadly Covid-19 is once again spreading rapidly in the country. The omicron variant is now the dangerous type of this virus and is now slowly attacking lakhs of people all over the world. Especially when we speak about our country, already Delhi and Maharashtra governments imposed restrictions to stop the spread of this virus. Already a few Bollywood actors like Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and a few others tested positive for Covid-19 and thus, once again Covid-19 protocols are strictly being followed.



Well, according to the sources, Salman Khan who is busy with the shooting of his Tiger 3 movie has instructed the crew to follow strict Covid-19 protocols to be away from the virus.

A source close to the team revealed, "No one wants to take a risk. Salman Khan is set to shoot some extensive fight sequences with Emraan Hashmi who will be joining him in the coming days. There will be fight coordinators and an elaborate team for the same. For this, Salman has personally looked into the shoot arrangements to make sure every possible step is followed to ensure a safe shoot".

Presently, a few action sequences are being shot in the sets and along with Salman Khan even Emraan Hashmi will also join the sets soon!

This movie is being directed by Maneesh Sharma and has Emraan Hashmi and Naufal Azmir Khan as the antagonists! This movie is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Movies banner. Emraan is all set to essay the Pakistani ISI spy role in this most-awaited movie.