Samantha And Varun Dhawan's 'Citadel' Team Lands In England

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actress Samantha is making her Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan's Citadel movie. Although she acted in Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man 2, it was a digital series and now, she is doing a straight Bollywood movie. After finishing off her Shaakuntalam pre and post promotions, she joined the team of Citadel along with Varun Dhawan. Both the lead actors shared their pics from England and looked happy with their team…

Along with sharing the pic, they also wrote, "Team huddle in England #citadelindia".

Varun looked stylish sporting in a yellow jacket while Sam looked cool in denim jacket!

Well, Varun also shared a couple of pics on his Instagram Stories ahead of reaching England with his team and was all excited to start off his new project… Even Sam also shared a pic on her Insta page treating all her fans!





































































































Varun looked cool in the modish attire...





































































































Varun shared a pic with one of his directors DK and looked all happy...

































































































Samantha also shared this amazing pic on Instagram Stories just ahead of flying to England for the Citadel shooting!



Going with the details of Citadel, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK will be directing and bankrolling the project under their D2R Films banner. Further details of the cast and crew will be announced soon!