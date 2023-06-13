Live
Samantha chilling with Varun in Serbia
Highlights
The star heroine Samantha Ruth Prabhu shifted her focus to her Bollywood series “Citadel.” Varun Dhawan is playing the lead role. The shooting of “Citadel” is currently underway in Serbia, and the “Bhediya” actor has shared some pictures on his Instagram profile. In one of the photos, Samantha and he are seen enjoying a delicious meal. As usual, the picture took no time to make waves on social media.
Directed by Raj & DK, the Amazon Prime Video original series will premiere very soon on the OTT platform. Stay tuned to know many more latest happenings in tinseltown.
