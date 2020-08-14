Sanjay Dutt Completes His Dubbing Part For Sadak 2 Movie Before Going With A Medical Break

We all became upset after knowing that our dear Bollywood hero Sanjay Dutt is diagnosed with 4th stage lung cancer. It is already known that Sanjay will be soon flying to either USA or Singapore for better treatment. Before taking this medical break Sanjay has completed his dubbing part for 'Sadak 2' movie which is all set to release on 28th August through Disney+ Hotstar. This shows off his dedication towards his work…

Sanjay Dutt was admitted in Lilavati hospital on 8th August after suffering from breathing issues. Then after a couple of days, he was discharged. So, on 11thAgust, Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram and announced that he is taking a medical break.

All of a sudden, the news of Sanjay Dutt's lung cancer broke out making us go worried. According to a close source, "Upon reaching the hospital, it was detected that air entry was blocked from his right lung. A CT scan further revealed that there was fluid accumulation in his right lung (pleural effusion) accompanied by two lesions, one on each lung and volume was as high as 1.5 litres."

He also added, "Just as the PET scan was nearing completion (on August 10, Monday), the histopathology department had found that the fluid had cancer cells. The PET scan also confirmed cancer. A counselling session was immediately held and Sanjay was told about his ailment. Thereafter, Sanjay was sent to an oncologist who gave him a detailed explanation of the plan of action."

The source added further… "It's stage 4 and depending on the medicines, the treatment (chemotherapy) will be broken down into a certain number of cycles."

Sanjay Duttis also roped in for antagonist role in KGF Chapter 2 movie. He will be seen in a ferocious avatar in this sequel of KGF Chapter 1 movie.