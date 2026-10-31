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Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood And Neil Nitin Mukesh Mourn For Sanjay Gupta’s Sudden Demise
In Short
Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Sanjay Gupta passed away yesterday at the age of 57. He reportedly fell in his kitchen around 2:30 PM and sustained a head injury at his Mumbai residence.
Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Sanjay Gupta passed away yesterday at the age of 57. He reportedly fell in his kitchen around 2:30 PM and sustained a head injury at his Mumbai residence. Even his close friend Hanif Chunawala confirmed this news stating, “He fell in the kitchen last night and sustained a head injury. Unfortunately, he passed away. We are in shock”. Sanjay also celebrated his birthday just a few days ago on 23rd October but his sudden demise shocked the film fraternity.
Well, Sanjay Gupta was an avid biker and is known for his films like Mumbai Saga, Kaabil, Shootout At Wadala, Zinda and Kaante. He made his directorial debut with Aatish: Feel the Fire in 1994 and slowly carved his niche in the film industry. His last movie was The Miranda Brothers which was released in 2024 starring Harshvardhan Rane and Meezaan Jafri.
Even Bollywood’s ace actors like Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and Neil Nitin Mukesh mourned for Sanjay Gupta’s demise through social media. Take a look!
Sanjay Dutt
This post reads, “Gupts, my brother. I still cannot believe that you are gone. We have shared so much together, so many memories and so many years of friendship. You have always been family to me, and that will never change. I will miss you, our conversations and all the times we spent together. We were just discussing Kante 2 recently, I will make Kaante 2 your dream, in memory of you my brother, I will do everything for this dream of yours to come true, love you forever and always. Life will not be the same without you, brother. May God bless your soul”.
Tusshar Kapoor
Anupam Kher
This post reads, “Woke up in Stockholm to the heartbreaking news of my friend and director Sanjay Gupta’s passing. It is difficult to imagine someone so full of life suddenly being gone.💔
Sanjay was a filmmaker with a distinctive style and an enormous love for cinema. He was an encyclopaedia of films. You could ask him practically anything about movies, and a conversation with him would remind you how much he loved the world he belonged to. His passion came through in his social media posts too, where, of late, he had been expressing himself so openly.
I worked with him in two films. But he also holds a special place in our family’s journey. He was Sikandar’s first director.
“Kher saab, we must work together!”
That was almost always his opening line whenever we met. He said it when I last met him, about a year ago. We always think there will be time. Another meeting. Another conversation. Another film. It hurts to know that this one will remain unfinished.🥹
I remember his warmth, his affection, and a lovely Holi party at his home few years back. Those moments come back today, along with the sadness. His films will keep his distinctive voice alive. Kaante and the Shootout films remain among my favourites.
My heart goes out to his family, his friends, and everyone who loved him and his cinema.
I will miss you, Sanjay. And I will miss hearing, “Kher saab, we must work together!”
Om Shanti. 🙏🥹🕉 #SanjayGupta”.
Madhur Bhandarkar
Producers Guild
Sonu Sood
Neil Nitin Mukesh
Taran Adarsh
Kunal Kohli
Anil Sharma
RIP Sanjay Gupta ji…