Sanjay Dutt's Best Pal Paresh Ghelani Pens Down A Heartfelt Note And Says 'Let's Buckle Up For Another Roller-Coaster Ride'

We all know that our dear Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 4 'Lung Cancer'… Presently he is taking treatment at Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai. He will soon fly to either Singapore or USA for better treatment. Sanjay Dutt's best pal Paresh Ghelani has turned emotional and dropped a heartwarming post and hoped Sanjay will fight with this deadly disease and win this battle as a 'Sher'…









He called his bestie as brother and doled out that, "Brother: Thought we had covered the whole amusement park; thought it was closed now, but I guess we are not done yet. Let's buckle up for an another roller coaster ride!! Yet another battle has begun; battle we must and the battle you will conquer… We know the braveheart you are; you will win this. Sher haitusher!! Love you."

Alongside this heartfelt note, he also wrote, "Brother @duttsanjay. Hard to imagine just few days ago we were talking about how we shall enjoy the next phase of our lives and we were talking about how we have been blessed to be able to ride, walk, jog, crawl, and enjoy the journey thus far; we are where we are. I still believe we are blessed and I know journey forward is going to be as beautiful and as colorful as it has been. God has been kind. nakupenda kaka!!!".

This post has garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs like Madhavan, Chirangadha Singh, Dino Morea, Sanjay Kapoor, Dia Mirza, TrishalaDutt and Chunky Pandey have dropped the heart emojis and hoped Sanjay will recover soon from this deadly disease.