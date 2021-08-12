Sara Ali Khan Drops A Beautiful Video And Revisits Her memories With Her Father, Mother, Brother And Dear Besties

Bollywood's glam doll Sara Ali Khan turned a year older and is celebrating her 26th birthday today. She is all happy celebrating the special day with her dear family. Sara is also receiving beautiful birthday wishes from all corners of Bollywood and her fans too through social media. Off late, she dropped a beautiful video and revisited all her memories right from 1995 to the present year 2021.



The video started off with a beautiful collage and then showcased the beautiful pics of Sara Ali Khan right from her childhood, teenage and present ones. She also added an awesome caption to the video and treated all her fans on this special day. "Quarter century over! 26 years of living, laughing and loving".

Well, Sara Ali Khan's aunt Saba Ali Khan also wished her niece by sharing a beautiful post and showered all her love on the birthday girl.

Along with sharing a throwback childhood pic of Sara, she also penned a heartfelt note wishing Sara Ali Khan with all her love. "HAaPpY Birthday! I will always remember you like this! My first baby girl... mischievous yet loving, caring n kind...and my Jaan! Wishing you life's very best. Stay safe and stay blessed. Life is a journey... Just remain true to yourself. And it always pans out. LOVE You".

Even Kareena Kapoor also dropped a beautiful pic of Sara and wished her with all the love!

Along with Kareena and Saba, even Bhumi Pednekar, Anushka Sharma and a few other Bollywood actors also wished Sara Ali Khan sharing beautiful pics of Sara on her Instagram Stories… Take a look!

Bhumi Pednekar

Anushka Sharma

Anand L Rai

Manish Malhotra

Janhvi Kapoor

Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan…