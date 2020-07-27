Sara Ali Khan Looks Uber-Chic In Her Latest Pic…

Bollywood's cute diva Sara Ali Khan is all known for her oh-so-glamorous looks… She not only turns heads with her ace acting skills but also makes us go stunned with her ultimate glam tales. She is just three movies old, but created her own fandom in Bollywood with her dramatic looks.

Off late, Sara has dropped an amazing and stunning pic on her Instagram and made us go jaw dropped with her arresting pose…





Sara looked uber-chic and made us fall for her with her 'Sunday Funday' post… Sara proved once again that, she has an impeccable style sense… In this pic, Sara looked cute sporting in a knotted printed blue bralette and teamed it with a matching polka-dotted yellow skirt.

Those pink lips, colourful eyeshadow and radiant cheeks made us fall for her and those beach waves and funky bracelets best complimented her western attire. Well, her awesome pose of giving out a flying kiss just made the boys go on their knees…

Coming to Sara Ali Khan's work front, she was seen last in Kartik Aryan's 'Love Aaj Kal' flick and will now share her screen space with Varun Dhawan for Coolie No. 1 movie. Sara will also be a part of Anand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' which also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.