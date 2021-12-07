Sara Ali Khan Opens Up On Her Upcoming Movie 'Atrangi Re' OTT Release

Bollywood is gearing up for another blockbuster release… Ace actors Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and South Indian young actor Dhanush teamed up for the 'Atrangi Re' movie under the direction of ace filmmaker Anand L Rai. As the release date is nearing, the makers have unveiled the entire music album of the movie. Even Sara Ali Khan is playing an active role in the promotions and spoke to the media sharing her views about Atrangi Re being released on an OTT platform!



She started off by sharing her views about the Atrangi Re movie being released on the OTT platform… "My initial reaction was feeling bad because I do films for the big screen, I believe in that experience. Then I also realised, for the lack of a better word, what the aukaat of an actor is. It's not my decision. I love Aanand ji, he made me love myself when I didn't love myself, so I am not one to suddenly question his thought process. Jo bhi kiya hoga, bauhaut soch samajh ke kiya hoga. Ultimately, for me it matters that you watch the film. If I reach more eyes, I win. As long as you can watch the film and have a smile, I am happy."

She also shared her views about working with both great actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, "I call Akshay sir Thalaivar of the North, because he has so much energy, spontaneity, and spark." On Dhanush, Sara said, "Dhanush sir is an inspiration, an institution in acting. He's a National Award-winning actor, he knows the camera like I know water. There was not a single day on set, where apart from being fun and creatively rewarding, it wasn't a constant learning. If it was a seven to seven shift, and I had a pack up after lunch, I wouldn't go back. I would sit and watch on the monitor, takes of Dhanush sir."

On the other hand, the entire music album of the Atrangi Re movie is out yesterday… Well, the launch event was held in Mumbai and the movie being AR Rahman's musical master-piece, he along with his team and singers arrived wearing black outfits! Songs like "Tera Rang…" and "Toofan Si Kudi…" were played on the stage!

Lyricist Irshad Kamil spoke on this special occasion and shared a secret about AR Rahman, "He will ask you to pick one particular word from the song and then he weaves in magic. Like, I gave him the word Chaka Chak and you all have seen the results."

Well, this is the first collaboration of Akshay and AR Rahman and even they will unite for the Raksha Bandhan movie too. Akshay spoke about working with Rahman and said, "He is like a kid. He will also get upset, he will cry, then he won't talk to you and then in the end he gets back to being normal".

Akshay Kumar shared a beautiful pic with AR Rahman on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Both looked amazing in their black outfits.

Here comes the full video of the song "Rait Zara Si…".

Atrangi Re movie is directed by ace filmmaker Anand L Rai and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Aruna Bhatia, Anand L Rai and Akshay Kumar under the Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series and Cape Of Good Films banners. AR Rahman is all set to entertain the music buffs with his magical tunes while the songs are penned by Irshad Kamil.

Atrangi Re movie will be released on 24th December, 2021 through the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform on the occasion of the Christmas festival!