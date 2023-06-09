Live
Sequels to fight at B-town box-office
Highlights
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s last film, “Selfiee,” was a box office disaster. However, the actor has several films in the pipeline, including the sequel to his super hit movie, “Oh My God.”
The movie, titled “Oh My God 2” (OMG 2), is in the news again. Written and directed by Amit Rai, Akshay Kumar shared a big update on the film this morning, revealing that “OMG 2” will be released in theaters on August 11, 2023. This means that the movie will clash with “Gadar 2” and “Animal,” at the box office.
“OMG 2” also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautham, and Govind Namdev in prominent roles. The satirical comedy-drama is produced by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo Film Production
