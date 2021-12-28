Shahid Kapoor Confirms That Jersey Movie Release Date Is Postponed

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Shahid Kapoor's upcoming movie Jersey is scheduled to hit the theatres on 31st December, 2021. But unfortunately, the makers postponed the release date due to the rise in Omicron cases. Even the Delhi government imposed restrictions keeping the situation in the mind. This made the makers of the Jersey movie take this tough decision. Now the movie will be released in 2022.



Even Shahid Kapoor also confirmed the same news through his Instagram Stories… Take a look!

This image reads, "In view of the current circumstances and new Covid guidelines, we as a team feel it is prudent to postpone the release of Jersey. We will see you with our film as soon as we can in 2022. Wishing everyone a happy and healthy New Year".

Even the makers released an official statement announcing the postponement of the Jersey movie… "In view of the current circumstances and new covid guidelines we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film Jersey. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!! Team Jersey!!"

Jersey movie is a Tollywood remake with the same name. Lead actor Shahid Kapoor is essaying the role of a middle-aged cricketer. The Hindi version of Jersey is also being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and has Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, Shishir Sharma, Ronit Karma and Sharad Kelkar in the prominent roles. This film is bankrolled by Allu Aravind, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Aman Gill and Dil Raju under the Geetha Arts, Dil Raju Productions and Sithara Entertainments banners.

The new release date of this movie will be announced shortly!