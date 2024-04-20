Shahid Kapoor teases fans with BTS from ‘Deva’

Actor Shahid Kapoor, currently immersed in the filming of his upcoming action-packed thriller 'Deva', delighted fans with a tantalizing sneak peek into the movie's intense atmosphere, revealing his "aaj ka mood."

Taking to Instagram, where he boasts a staggering 46.7 million followers, the 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' star shared a gripping behind-the-scenes snapshot from the set.

In the monochromatic image, Shahid is captured in a contemplative moment, seated inside a car and sporting a pair of sunglasses as he gazes into the distance.

Accompanying the snapshot is the caption, "Aaj ka MOOD! #hard #Deva #behindthescenes", hinting at the film's intense narrative and Shahid's deeply immersive portrayal.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, 'Deva' promises to deliver high-octane thrills and edge-of-your-seat action sequences. Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles.

As anticipation builds for 'Deva', Shahid Kapoor's latest glimpse offers fans a tantalizing taste of the intensity and excitement awaiting them in this adrenaline-pumping thriller.